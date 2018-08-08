Raise the speed limits. Everywhere. Maybe.

New Jersey needs to get into the modern age when it comes to speed limits. Our highways are clearly engineered for safe driving at higher speeds.

Just look at how fast you need to go to keep up with traffic when it's not overly congested. Driving back from JFK late Tuesday, night I found myself driving around 70 mph. Safely. And that's a major point from my friend Sen. Declan O'Scanlon. He'd like to see speed limit regulations taken away from politicians and put into the hands of the engineers who designed the roads.

According to Declan, 41 states have already gone beyond 55 and 65 mph speed limits, and there is no movement to go back. He's been fighting for this cause for several years. Here's a segment we did together along with my former Chasing News colleague Diana Blass :

On Tuesday I had Declan back on my TV show to discuss his latest effort.

