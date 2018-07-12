Wednesday night it was the start of this year's Big Joe Henry Variety Show. It was so much fun bringing my variety show to the beach in Seaside Heights.

Cara Danielo kicked off the night with her incredible display of backwards spelling and talking. My man Jeff Norris had everyone laughing in their beach chairs and on the boardwalk. And then to top off the perfect summer night, Reagan Richards and Gordon Brown of Willaims Honor played a bunch of their "Jersey country" songs.

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show

How can you beat that for a night of FREE entertainment?! Thank you to everyone who came out to watch the first show! Thank you to best house band in North America, Pat Guadagno and the Big Band! And a big thank you to the town of Seaside Heights and Mayor Anthony Vaz for helping to make this happen.

Join us next Wednesday and every Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. all summer long for more shows. Come have some fun!