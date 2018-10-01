‘Pathetic, Desperate, Idiot’ — I’ve been called that and worse!

Photo: Kylie Moore

Of course the more hate that comes my way, the more I embrace it!

Producer Kristen took it to the next level creating a "movie review" poster that captured some of the best of the worst we've heard in the past couple weeks. It's on Instagram too!

Enjoy! Remember, the best way to handle the hate is to embrace and retweet! Sometimes, even a poster is appropriate.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

