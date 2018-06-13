Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Swimsuit season is here, and if you're like most women, you're probably not excited about it. Let's face it, all of us have something about our bodies that we don't like and wearing a swimsuit can really shine a spotlight on that one feature that we would rather cover-up.

A recent South Beach Diet study that polled 2,000 Americans finds that many of us want to lose weight first before slipping into a bathing suit. In fact, an average of 31 pounds is what the majority of those polled would like to lose before wearing a bathing suit in public. The poll also finds that one in three Americans haven't worn a bathing suit in at least five years.

Another survey by Fitness magazine finds that over a third of women are so self-conscious about their appearance in swimsuits that they would actually turn down a pool party invitation from Justin Timberlake. That sure is a whole new level of feeling bad about your body.

Would you give up Facebook for the rest of your life in exchange for a supermodel's body? Fitness magazine asked over 1,000 women that very question and 43 percent said they would take the deal. You know what, we would too!

How about your cell phone? Twenty-three percent said they would ditch their smartphone for a year for a swimsuit model's body. Again, it's something we would consider too.

Regardless as to whether you're a pear, apple, hourglass or banana there are swimsuits on the market that will work the best for your body type. Check out this guide from Real Simple to find your best suit!

The point we're trying to make here is no matter what stage of life a women is in, putting on a swimsuit is never easy. On this episode of Forever 39, we reveal what we hate most about swimsuit shopping and swimsuit wearing. Brace yourselves...it's a pretty big bitch session.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week's podcast when we discuss a new study that finds many of us have one friend we secretly hate, what fashions to avoid at a wedding, and how to avoid overspending at the grocery store.



More from New Jersey 101.5: