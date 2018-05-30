Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Sometimes the best moments in life are those that happen naturally. Those moments also happen to make for some great viral videos — those that are talked about around the water cooler or shared countless times on Facebook.

In this Forever 39 episode, we reveal the viral videos we still can't resist watching, even though we've hit the replay button more times than we can count. Our list just never gets old. Maybe some of our faves are on your list too?

Annette's favorite viral videos of all time:

Megan's favorite viral videos of all time:

What are your favorite viral videos? Send your list to forever39@nj1015.com.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week's podcast when we discuss surviving a partner's midlife crisis, what rules no longer apply once you turn 40, and our business ideas.

