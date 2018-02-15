Oprah for president? Why we’ll do whatever she says

Jim Gearhart has been tickled — and intrigued — by the rumors Oprah Winfrey could run for president. And why not?

"She is more intelligent and has more talent than anybody sitting on the Washington throne since Thomas Jefferson, or James Madison perhaps," Jim says in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play . This week, he's joined by longtime morning show partner and New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter Bob Williams for the show.

And they didn't do commercials for weight loss either, Jim says. Willpower is an awfully good trait in a president.

Really, is there anything Oprah could tell us to do that we wouldn't?

And since we've had a tendency lately toward leaders who are "a few gallons short of a full tank" (Jim's not naming names), maybe Oprah's our chance to turn the trend around, Jim says.

"I would vote for Oprah on brains alone. And I've got to say, I haven't had that choice since Kennedy," he says.

That's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

