One dead, one in custody after Long Branch shooting

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office in Freehold (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

LONG BRANCH — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident along with the local police. The prosecutor's office did not disclose much information about the shooting, except to say that a "person of interest" is in custody and that there is "no further danger to the public."

The Asbury Park Press reported that a section of Broadway was closed to traffic while the shooting was under investigation, and described it as a "heavy police presence."

