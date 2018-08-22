Ex-boyfriend executes man in Long Branch restaurant, cops say

LONG BRANCH — A man living in this country illegally has been charged with killing a man execution style inside a restaurant and then trying to kill his ex-girlfriend who sat at the same table.

Prosecutors say city resident Miguel Leal Camara, 40, walked into the Bom dMais Luncheonette after 3 p.m. Tuesday and shot 45-year-old Marco Antonio Rosa Moreira in the head.

Moreira was sitting with Camara's ex-girlfriend and her family. Prosecutors say Camara ignored a restraining order that barred him from approaching the woman.

Authorities say Camara then tried to kill the woman but was stopped by several people who subdued him and tried to take away his gun.

A police officer who was driving by the restaurant was flagged down. When he entered the eatery, he found the violent struggle in progress. Police say Camara tried to grab the cop's gun but failed. More officers arrived and arrested Camara.

Google Maps

Camara was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree weapons offenses, second-degree disarming a cop, and fourth-degree violating a domestic violence restraining order.

Moreira was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:38 p.m.

The Brazilian press said the victim, who lived in Oakhurst, had moved to the United States from the South American nation 17 years ago . Long Branch has a large Brazilian and Portuguese community.

Camara was expected to appear in Superior Court in Freehold Borough Wednesday afternoon.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday afternoon whether Camara had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Dan Alexander contributed to this report.

