This is why people don't trust the media. Okay...maybe that's a bit much, but one particular lifestyle writer for MSN has made an absolute fool of himself in a recent article naming the most boring town in every state. Here's the link to the article . But don't worry, clicking the link won't lead to much reasoning that supports his argument. Just facts like the median age (53.2), and the amount of entertainment spots, restaurants, and hotels (a combined 68).

So tell me again why Ocean City is such a boring town. Is it because it's a dry town; a factor that has not stopped Ocean City from becoming one of the top family vacation destinations along the Jersey Shore? If that is the case, there is a gigantic liquor store located on the other side of the bridge in Somers Point that has you covered. You're a half hour drive (and a $45 Uber ride away) from Atlantic City if debauchery is what you're looking for. But Ocean City has an incredible boardwalk, countless delicious food options, and a quaint downtown area.

Find me one New Jerseyan who finds Ocean City more boring than the likes of suburban wet dreams like Manalapan, Monroe, or Howell? You can find more to do in Perth Amboy or Lyndhurst? Good luck with that. I am not trying to insult these towns, by the way. They all serve a purpose. Some thrive on industry. Others consist of housing development after housing development that provide great places to raise a family. But if you want to experience some New Jersey-style entertainment, you're going to have to go elsewhere. That is not the case in Ocean City. Especially if you are a family of four or a retired couple.

This MSN article certainly didn't specify which demographic is bored by Ocean City. Had it been titled The Most Boring Town in Every State According to 20 Somethings Who Want to be Reckless , we wouldn't have a problem here. Anyway, thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.

