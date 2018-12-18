Springsteen’s off Broadway, who should be next up? NJ answers

The final curtain fell last Saturday night on, "Springsteen on Broadway". The show which according to playbill took in millions each week in box office revenue, not counting the countless merchandise. Not bad for the boss who claims in the show to have, "never held an honest job in my entire life." BTW- Don't forget the reported 20 million Netflix paid him for the rights. I'm so glad I just bought a smart TV.

What "Springsteen on Broadway" also does, is open up the door for other classic rockers who don't want the rigors of touring anymore. Who would rather stay in one place, tell their stories which their fans have heard before, but never sitting in the same room before. Play a few songs and rake in the cheddar. It's much easier to do that when you're, in say your 60's and 70's, rather than hit the road. For the right act, there's too much money on the table not to do it.

So I asked, who you would like to see "On Broadway" and here are some of the names you've come up with along with my thoughts:

Brett S. Harrison says

That would make total sense with Billy being so close. Of course he could end each night with "See The Lights Go Down On Broadway."

Paul Venier says Paul

Paul would be great on Broadway, in fact, he once, "gave his regards to Broad Street," He loves show tunes and is great at telling stories. Maybe he even brings in a young "Beatles" trio as part of it.

Hershel Horn says



Chris Swendeman says Jon Bon Jovi.

He could make his entrance on a steel horse, take us through the 80's and he too has acting chops.

Who would you want to see on Broadway?

