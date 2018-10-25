NJ Halloween Weekend — 23 of the best things to do Oct. 26-28

Looking for something to do this Halloween weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BERGEN COUNTY

Punkin' Chunkin'

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub announced its fifth annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ competition to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The competition in Clifton will take place on Friday, October 26 at 5pm and in Ramsey on Sunday, October 28 at 3pm. Participants can purchase a pumpkin for $10 and launch it as far as possible within a designated area known as the “Chunkin’ Patch” for a chance to win great prizes while raising funds for a worthy cause. To raise additional funds, guests can chow down on delicious pumpkin-themed menu items. The Shannon Rose Irish Pub will offer its Pumpkin Menu from October 18 – 31 and will donate $1 from every menu item sold directly to St. Jude. Since 2014, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub has raised over $10,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Oct 28, 2018

1200 NJ 17, Ramsey, New Jersey 07446

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Delanco Dash 5k

Delanco Women's Civic Club will hold our 18th Annual 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, October 27, 2018. As in past years, the Club will use the proceeds from our events to benefit the needs of local families and support other worthwhile community projects in the town of Delanco. The 5K is a USA Certified fast, flat, accurate course along the scenic and beautiful Delaware River. You can run with your leashed dog. Halloween theme run in your costume. Awards Ceremony - Post Race Refreshments. Registration the day of the event starts at 8am and the run starts at 9am. Location is Gateway Park, 203 Burlington Avenue, located at the corner of Burlington & Rancocas Avenues at the base of the Bridge entering Delanco. The 5K is rain or shine. Your help in promoting the race will be appreciated.

Oct 27, 2018

203 Burlington Ave., Delanco, NJ 08075

Crosswicks Halloween Parade

Join us the Sunday before Halloween as we celebrate with our annual parade! Children young and old are invited to dress in their spooky best as we make our way from the Fire House to the Community House. Games, prizes and spooky delights and cold cider and treats are there to be enjoyed by all! Leading the parade is the Union Fire Company No. 1 firefighters and fire truck with lights ablaze. We gather at Fire House a little before 4pm and parade to the Crosswicks Community House.

Oct 28, 2018

Crosswicks Community House

480 Main St., Crosswicks, NJ 08515

CAPE MAY COUNTY

The 13th annual North American Sea Glass Festival

The 13th annual North American Sea Glass Festival will be held on October 27 – 28, 2018 at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, New Jersey. The festival, a favorite for adults and children alike, will feature a variety of sea glass artisans and authors from around the country, magnificent sea glass collections from all over the world, the highly anticipated Shard of the Year contest, and presentations by marble and bottle experts, as well as lectures on sea glass sourcing, and beachcombing in Puerto Rico post Hurricane Maria. Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with Shard Identification experts about their own beachcombing finds. The event will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, October 27, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 28. The Wildwoods Convention Center, a beautiful facility located on the beach, is conveniently located, as well as close to historic Cape May and several other area attractions, which makes the area an ideal destination for sea glass enthusiasts. For further information, please visit the association’s website at https://seaglassassociation.org.

Oct 27, 2018

4501 Boardwalk Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

Downtown Wildwood Halloween Movie & Treats

Enjoy a Halloween movie under the stars! Children 12 and under will receive a free bags of treats beginning at 6 p.m.! Bring your blanket and chairs and be ready for the movie to start as soon as it gets dark. Hot and cold drinks, popcorn and other snacks will be available for purchase. Come to Downtown Wildwood early for dinner or stop for ice cream afterwards! FREE admission and everyone gets a FREE treat bag! Call or visit the website for additional information.

Oct 26, 2018

Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market Lot

3501 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

Halloween Wine Event

Enjoy live entertainment by Dharma's Kindness. Wine by the glass or bottle, tastings, tours, sangria, wine slushies. Local vendors will be on hand with food and crafts. Bring you own food for a picnic in the vines or order from our new menu. FREE admission.

Oct 27, 2018

Natali Vineyards

221 N. Delsea Dr., Rt. 47 N., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

HalloWheaton

Trick-or-Treat and interactive performances for families from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Rain or Shine). Find out why this event has quickly become a local family tradition! Trick-or-Treat in your Halloween costume at WheatonArts. Children will have a chance to meet and take pictures with traditional costumed characters, such as the Mummy, the Grymm Witches, the too-tall scarecrow and many others. Throughout the grounds, actors will perform an eclectic mix of short skits capturing the Halloween season. This event is scare-free and family friendly. Admission is FREE! Part of WheatonArts Family Days! Presented by PNC Arts Alive! HalloWheaton is part of “Customer Appreciation Week.” WheatonArts Museum Stores say “Thank You!” to our customers between Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, November 4, 2018. In case of inclement weather trick or treating and shows will be inside the Event Center.

Oct 28, 2018

1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

HUDSON COUNTY

Surati's 'Lights of Diwali'

Surati for Performing Arts in partnership with Art House brings the largest, most culturally relevant Diwali festival in the East coast to the people of Jersey City and beyond which will run for 4 days. Diwali celebrates light over darkness and good over evil and this year people will celebrate three-fold with three distinct events. 1. Rimli Roy's "RAMAAVAN" - A Musical - An original Broadway style production with world genres - songs, Indian classical and contemporary dance theater, drama, song, opera... that links the story of Diwali with Prince Ram from India and King Ravan from Lanka. Inspired by the Indian epic tale of love, courage, revenge and righteousness - "The Ramayana". Family-friendly.

Oct 24, 2018 — Oct 28, 2018

Art House Production

262 17th St., Jersey City, NJ 07310

Halloween Pumpkin Patch & Fall Festival

Get your gourd on at the annual Halloween Pumpkin Patch & Fall Festival, presented by the Exchange Place Alliance. Find your perfect Halloween pumpkins, and feast on seasonal food and drinks from local vendors (plus spooky cocktails for adults). There will also be lots of activities for the whole family – including bounce houses, magic shows, train rides, and face painting! Join us all weekend for fall fun, food, and frights! The Exchange Place Alliance Special Improvement District, is a NJ not-for-profit.

Oct 27, 2018 — Oct 28, 2018

Urby Lot

200 Greene St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

Annual Gala: Hoboken Museum Masked Ball

Save the date for Hoboken’s best party of the year: the annual Masked Ball to benefit the Hoboken Historical Museum! Come to the W Hotel Hoboken to celebrate the good work the Museum does in the community, and party with your friends and neighbors. Of course, the Masked Ball will feature great food and libations, plus our popular annual live and silent auction of unique travel, dining, entertainment and other prizes. Dance the night away with music that spans the decades.

Oct 26, 2018

W Hotel Hoboken

225 River St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

After the Harvest Food and Wine Event

Just as the harvest season winds down this fall, the 2nd annual After the Harvest Wine & Food event will headline the Culinary Arts Institute at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City when member wineries of the Garden State Wine Growers Association and the Culinary Arts Institute and Hudson County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development team up for this fall event. Unlike many of the outdoor festivals in the state, the After the Harvest event will be an intimate experience, allowing for engagement with winery representatives to discuss the wines being sampled. Educational wine tutorials will also be held. Musical entertainment, vendors and other refreshments will be on the docket. There will be a maximum of 300 tickets sold for this event. Each ticket is $25.

Oct 27, 2018

Culinary Arts Institute at Hudson County Community College

161 Newkirk St., Jersey City, NJ 07706

MERCER COUNTY

Girl Scout workshops

Morven is excited to announce our Girl Scout workshops with our Museum & Garden’s Curator and Horticulturists! From Bugs to Flowers to Trees to Gardener and Scribe, a wide variety of Girl Scout badge workshops will be taking place at Morven. Details and registration through Girl Scout Customer Care at 856-795-1560 or for additional information email dlampertrudman@morven.org.

Oct 27, 2018

55 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ 08540

Arts Council of Princeton’s Annual Hometown Halloween Parade

The community is invited to meet at 5:15 pm on Palmer Square Green for music by the Princeton University Marching Band before the parade makes its way through Downtown Princeton at 5:45 pm from Palmer Square to the Princeton Family YMCA where the festivities will continue with live music, food and drinks, crafts and more! Admission is free.

Oct 26, 2018

Palmer Square Green

3 Palmer Square, Princeton, NJ 08542

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Long Branch Fall Festival and Pooch Parade

Join us for family fun at the Long Branch Fall Festival & Pooch Parade! The Fall Festival will feature arts & crafts, touch a truck, bouncy rides, a costumed pooch parade, a kids costume parade, and craft vendors! There will be a DJ present the entire day as well as costume characters! The shops of Pier Village and the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce trailer will be participating in trick-or-treating so come prepared to bring home some sweets! Pooch Parade will begin at 12PM with the line-up starting at 11:30AM. Kids Costume Parade will begin at 2PM.

Oct 27, 2018

1 Chelsea Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740

An Afternoon with William Goldstein

Please join us as we welcome the world renowned pianist and composer William Goldstein back to his home town of Lakewood, NJ to delight the audience with his music in "Real Time". Hear him compose music on the spot. For more information regarding this artist, please visit his website at www.williamgoldstein.com or call (732) 330-5384

Oct 28, 2018

The Strand Theater

400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

MORRIS COUNTY

Trunk-or-Treat Fall Festival

Show off your costume a few days early at this FREE fall festival! Walk from decorated trunk to trunk for a unique and safe trick-or-treating experience for all ages. Enjoy festive food, games, and a spooky playground! Parking is easy and free! 2:00-5:00 pm.

Date: October, 28, 2018

Location: Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church

40 Coleman Road, Long Valley, NJ 07853

Discover the Ford Mansion's Ghosts

Visit the Washington Headquarters’ Museum at Morristown National Historical Park, site of the Ford Mansion, for this special multimedia program with Gordon Thomas Ward, an author, musician and ghost hunter. He has conducted numerous ghost studies of the Ford Mansion and will discuss his findings. The Revolutionary-era Ford Mansion was home to General George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and three generations of the Ford family. Gordon will explain the art of collecting “spirit traces”. Bring your ghost stories as there will be a Q and A.

Oct 27, 2018

30 Washington Place, Morristown, NJ 07960

Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast

Celebrate harvest season with us! Enjoy a Hay Wagon ride around our beautiful farm and a delicious 'all you can eat' breakfast: Pancakes, toppings, eggs, and much more! See our website for details. Breakfast runs from 9 am - 1 pm. Tickets may be purchased online or at the farm. Enjoy great food in Harvest Hall and then stick around after breakfast for some Farm Family Fun!

Oct 28, 2018

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

PASSAIC COUNTY

Punkin' Chunkin'

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub announced its fifth annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ competition to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The competition in Clifton will take place on Friday, October 26 at 5pm and in Ramsey on Sunday, October 28 at 3pm. Participants can purchase a pumpkin for $10 and launch it as far as possible within a designated area known as the “Chunkin’ Patch” for a chance to win great prizes while raising funds for a worthy cause. To raise additional funds, guests can chow down on delicious pumpkin-themed menu items. The Shannon Rose Irish Pub will offer its Pumpkin Menu from October 18 – 31 and will donate $1 from every menu item sold directly to St. Jude. Since 2014, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub has raised over $10,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Oct 26, 2018

98 Kingsland Rd., Clifton, NJ 07014

SOMERSET COUNTY

Brite Nites 2018

The 7th Annual WFA's Brite Nites event is back with over 1,000 lighted pumpkin, a new "Barn of Fear", food trucks, hot cocoa, fruit bowls, treats, souvenirs, dancers and a dining pavilion. Meander down the "Pumpkin Path" and be mesmerized by the intricately carved pumpkins and displays. Try not to get frightened by the passing witches, ghouls and zombies while walking through the newly designed "Barn of Fear" with six very different ghoulish displays. Have a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy the culinary delights of our local food trucks. Grab a t-shirt or souvenir to remember the night as we countdown to Halloween. Wagner Farm Arboretum is a non-profit dedicated to preserving the land within Warren Township and sits on over 70 acres of Open Space. Visit the website to purchase tickets and for more details about our upcoming projects. Entry times are every 15 minutes. Tickets cost $15 Adults, $10 Children and Seniors.

Oct 12, 2018 — Oct 28, 2018

Wagner Farm Arboretum

197 Mountain Ave., Warren, NJ 07059

The Good News Home for Women Annual Fundraising Banquet

The Good News Home will be holding its 22nd Annual Fundraising Banquet, "Jewels Beyond Compare". We have an exciting evening planned featuring a dynamic message by our guest speaker, Rev. Dr. Darrell Armstrong, Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Trenton, music by 78 West and DJ Marcus Tee, Tricky Tray, delicious food and inspirational testimonies from past Good News Home residents about their successful journey to recovery. Come and hear how your support of the Good News Home has and is truly changing lives and don't forget to bring your dancing shoes!

Oct 26, 2018

Bridgewater Manor

1251 Rt. 202/206, Bridgewoter, NJ 08807

UNION COUNTY

New Providence Street Fair

Non-stop music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 150 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall , kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. A special section with craft exhibitors & artists. Fabulous festival foods, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Come eat, shop & play! Free Kids Kids Art Tent sponsored by Prestige Diner Event Sponsor is the New Providence Business Community. Event presented by the Union County Board of Freeholders. 10 am - 5 pm. Rain or Shine.

Oct 28, 2018

1260 Springfield Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974

WARREN COUNTY

Fall Fun on the Farm

Von Thun Farms hosts five Fall Harvest Weekends beginning 9/29 thru 10/28. The farm is located in scenic Warren County in Washington. Our one-price admission -which allows you to stay longer, play harder, spend less and make more lasting memories as a family - includes: hayride, corn maze, farm animals, u-pick pumpkins, 20+ family-friendly activities (moon bounce, rubber duck races, pedal karts track, barnyard basketball etc.) and tons of photo-ops. Pony rides and face painting will be available for an additional fee. On your way out, make sure to stop in our farm market to pick up homegrown Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, pasture-raised beef, goat milk soaps and tons of other treats!

Date: Oct 12, 2018 - Oct 31, 2018

Location: 438 NJ-57 West, Washington, NJ 07882