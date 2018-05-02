NJ financial aid to illegals — and your kids — is too expensive! (Opinion)
Apparently the NJ Legislature underestimated the cost of giving financial aid to illegal immigrants. While some are getting upset at that and others are saying, "it's no fault of their's that they're here because they came as babies", why give any aid to anyone? If you think college is a good investment (in many cases it's not!) then save for it, work for it, borrow the money for it or go to a community college, like my kids did.
We subsidize these schools who offer useless, stupid courses and place far too much value on the worthless piece of paper you get for it at the end of it all. While we're screaming about the freebies that "those people" don't deserve, "We the people" don't deserve them either. Wake up, people!
