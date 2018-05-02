Apparently the NJ Legislature underestimated the cost of giving financial aid to illegal immigrants. While some are getting upset at that and others are saying, "it's no fault of their's that they're here because they came as babies", why give any aid to anyone? If you think college is a good investment (in many cases it's not!) then save for it, work for it, borrow the money for it or go to a community college, like my kids did.