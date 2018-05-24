We talked on Wednesday about the state DEP and how they want you to buy more "Shore To Please" license plates with the pretty lighthouse on it. Their sales have dropped off in recent years. Maybe because the cost of registering, operating and fueling a vehicle in this state has made it unaffordable to spend money on anything else! I love the shore and I love the outdoors. I'm a fisherman and also love to go for hikes in the woods here in New Jersey. I've been doing it since I was a little kid.

Nothing would bother me more than to see damage to our natural environment. Most people want protection for the environment as well. So you would think I would love the Department of Environmental Protection. It went from a good idea in theory, to a monster department that absolutely strong arms and abuses property owners for decades now. Pray, pray, pray you never have to deal with these people! We were looking for callers who've come up against the agency with horror stories to tell. This one from Mike just about sums it all up.

