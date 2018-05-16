NJ businesses, not Murphy should decide who gets $15

First, New Jersey lawmakers say they'd like to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Now they're saying not everyone should get it.

Here's a suggestion: Stay out of it and concentrate on the job we put you in office for.

Businesses should be able to handle their own wages, and if they're not paying enough then they'll be out of business — thanks to the substandard workers they can afford.

As far as the minimum wage goes, it's not a living wage, nor is it the company's responsibility to give you a living wage. That's your responsibility, and if you're not getting what you want on the job, then you either need to leave that job and go find what you need or stay where you are and be at peace with it. No one throws you in the back of a truck and forces you to work a minimum-wage job. That's your choice.

As far as businesses go, it's in their best interest to offer more than the minimum to attract the better workers, especially in today's better job market. They should know this, and if they don't, it won't be long before they are out of business — and won't be a problem. It should not be the state's responsibility to tell businesses what they should pay their employees ... unless of course they let you write off the increases. I kid.

As far as New Jersey lawmakers go, if they were any good at running business, we wouldn't be in the debt that we're in.

