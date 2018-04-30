NJ Autism rates are alarmingly high and going up

Nationwide the rate is 1 in 59 children are on the autism spectrum. In New Jersey it's 1 in 34 and it's risen 19% in the last two years. Those are pretty alarming stats, so we asked our listeners why. We got a few different theories, but quite a few pointed to vaccines. Those people are usually shut down as kooks in the mainstream media and in any formal discussion of the topic. We feel those people deserve to be heard and we encourage them to call and tell us why.