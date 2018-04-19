How's your "Duh?!?!"

Bob Williams has been practicing his, because this week, Jim Gearhart has a whole bevy of stories that make us go "Duh!" — and Bob and Jim wanted to make sure it was done right.

Are you really surprised doctors who take meals from pharma companies prescribe their drugs more? Or that a bunch of the legislators grilling Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg have tons of Facebook stock?

"Duh!!!!"

Or how about that President Donald Trump didn't give Congress a heads up on the recent Syria strikes?

"See Obama used to do that, and as a result of that, we got our butt kicked everywhere we turned," Jim says.

And Bob knows what to say in response ...

