Newark elementary school aide had sex with 14-year-old, cops say

NEWARK — A teacher's aide in this city's school district is the latest school employee in the state to be charged with a sex crime related to students.

Prosecutors say Liz Perez, 31, had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old student at her home during winter break this school year.

Perez is a per diem teacher's aide at Dr. William H. Horton School, an elementary school serving grades K-8.

She was charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree child endangerment.

The city resident is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Newark on Feb. 11.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .