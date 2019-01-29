MOUNT HOLLY — A high school teacher in Burlington County has been arrested after being accused of having sex with a student.

Alexandra Reiner, 30, of Eastampton, was charged Tuesday with having sex during this school year with a student attending Rancocas Valley Regional High School, where she works.

Reiner, a special education teacher, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

District officials contacted police last week with the accusations. The sexual activity occurred in December in Mount Holly and Lumberton, Burlington County prosecutors say.

Reiner was being held Tuesday at the Atlantic County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Reiner earns a salary of $60,470 with six years of experience, records show.

