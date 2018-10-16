Sexting teacher said she thought about student while masturbating, NJ cops say

MONTGOMERY — A township English teacher sent one of her students pictures of her bare breasts and butt, asked him about his penis size and confessed that she thought about him while pleasuring herself, investigators say.

Michelina Aichele was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with sending inappropriate pictures and messages to a student at Montgomery High School over the course of several months. She has been suspended from her job.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained Tuesday by New Jersey 101.5, a girl alerted school officials on Oct. 4 to an "inappropriate sexual relationship" between the 29-year-old teacher and the boy student, who had been Aichele's student for the past two years.

The student and Aichele were interviewed by school administrators and both denied any relationship.

"While collecting her belongings the defendant made statements about students possibly gaining access to her cellphone and sending nude photos of herself previously saved onto her phone to themselves," investigators say in the affidavit.

The boy, however, later told police that between February and April he got four nude pictures from the teacher. He also told police that Aichele sent him messages through Snapchat saying that she "thought about him while masturbating," investigators said in their affidavit.

School officials also provided email communications between the two using their school email addresses. In one of the messages, Aichele "appears to discuss with the victim the size of the victim's penis," and also "seems to suggest an interest in seeing it," the affidavit says. Aichele also told the student in an email that she had mapped out how to get to his house, police said.

Aichele was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and was suspended by the district "pending a resolution of the criminal charges," Superintendent Nancy Gartenberg said last week.

More From New Jersey 101.5