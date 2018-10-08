Last week Fluffy picked both the Jets to beat the Broncos as well as the Panthers to beat the Giants, and the latter happened by a 6 yard field goal in the final seconds. This Thursday night you could say is a "must win" for both the Giants who lost 33-31 and have a 1-4 record as well as the Eagles who were beaten by the Vikings 23-21 and are 2-3.

Who will win? Only the Fluffy knows for sure!

