New Jersey woman helps thwart school shooting

A Lumberton woman helped avoid a possible school shooting hundreds of miles away.

The woman, Koeberle Bull, received a hateful Facebook message from a man in Kentucky regarding the picture she had posted of herself and her three biracial children. Bull, who is white, says the man, since identified as Dylan Jarrell, messaged her that he hoped “her black children gets hung for you being so stupid” and “please you and your monkey children go die," according to the Press of Atlantic City . He also called her a “wannabe” black woman.

Koeberle Bull says she has no connection to the man or Kentucky and doesn’t know how he happened upon her Facebook page, but she was alarmed enough to call the local Lumberton police. She also contacted the Kentucky State Police. Jarrell, who had been questioned by the FBI in a threat to a Tennessee school district, was stopped by police as he was pulling out of his driveway. Police discovered he had a firearm, 200 rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, and a detailed plan of attack. He was charged with terroristic threatening. School districts in two Kentucky counties were notified. It is not known why Jarrell would have targeted them. Kentucky police credit Bull for possibly saving hundreds of children.

More from New Jersey 101.5