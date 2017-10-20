New Jersey thinks you’re ‘too stupid’ to care for mom

This past spring, I contacted a few senior home care agencies to inquire about helping my parents out around the house. My mom just had hip replacement surgery and dad was moving a little slower due to some back issues.

I spoke to a few on the phone and one owner actually paid a visit to my parents free of charge to see if they liked him. They did. He was great and his rates were reasonable. I looked up the reviews for his service and they were excellent. Mom and dad progressively got more mobile and the immediate need passed, but perhaps I will use his service in the future, if I can afford it.

The State of New Jersey, under the guise of protecting every one of us idiots in our state who can't determine whether or not we choose a serial killer to watch pops, is stepping into this arena to make things safe. Real meaning: make things more complex and much more expensive.

This is a growing industry serving a growing population and an ever growing need. Why wouldn't they step in to screw it up? It's what they do best. Oh, but it really is for our own good. Otherwise we'd be paying criminals to look after our parents, because we're just too stupid to know otherwise without "mother government" to keep us safe.

Our state government is like a cancer or fungus or mold. Without keeping a close eye on it and constantly keeping it in check, it metastasizes and attaches itself to every living organism it can. It's two favorite targets are businesses and taxpayers. Watch out, with Mama Murphy on the way, we're in for a major epidemic of this crap!

