New Jersey (should) love small business! (Opinion)
The challenge in New Jersey is that the corrupt, out-of-touch, elite pols and bureaucrats (Trenton politicians) don't value the backbone of our great state: small businesses.
They don't value the hard working group of people who create tens of thousands of jobs every year and employ millions of New Jersey citizens. As a matter of fact, half of New Jersey employees work for a small business.
Thursday morning, I was reminded of how great local small businesses are in a conversation with Eric Scott. From Giovanni's Dry Clean with John, Pasquale and Sina to my "Shoe Guy" Luigi, I am fortunate to have these great people and so many others as a part of our routine.
I know you have some great small businesses in your life and I opened up the phones to give you a chance to thank them. Here are just a few that we heard about:
- Natural Foods General Store in Toms River
- JerTex in South Plainfield
- Hickory Pharmacy in East Windsor
- Bovella's Pastry Shoppe in Westfield
- Spiaggia Arts in Seaside Heights
- Herizoom Bakery in Turnersville
- Piazza Orsillo in Somerset
- Nechamkin Silver Studios in Andover
- Tropical Family Restaurant in Trenton
- The Train Room in Point Pleasant
- Mendham Plywood in Mendham
- A&M Discount Vacuums in Metuchen and Milltown
- Nino’s Pastry Shop in Hamilton
- Lisco Services LLC in Forked River
- Window to Wall Home Inspections LLC in Whitehouse Station
- Mobile Cigar Lounge (mobile)
- J&C Landscape Design in Toms River
- Results Wellness Solutions in North Brunswick
- Hinkson’s The Office Store in Princeton
- Magic of Marco in Rockaway
- V&RL’s Inc in Freehold
