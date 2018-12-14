The challenge in New Jersey is that the corrupt, out-of-touch, elite pols and bureaucrats (Trenton politicians) don't value the backbone of our great state: small businesses.

They don't value the hard working group of people who create tens of thousands of jobs every year and employ millions of New Jersey citizens. As a matter of fact, half of New Jersey employees work for a small business .

Thursday morning, I was reminded of how great local small businesses are in a conversation with Eric Scott. From Giovanni's Dry Clean with John, Pasquale and Sina to my "Shoe Guy" Luigi, I am fortunate to have these great people and so many others as a part of our routine.

I know you have some great small businesses in your life and I opened up the phones to give you a chance to thank them. Here are just a few that we heard about:

