New Jersey man loses lawsuit over Super Bowl XLVIII tickets

New Brunswick resident Josh Finkelman has lost his lawsuit against the NFL and its ticketing policies. Finkelman sued over the number of tickets made available to the general public for the Super Bowl held at MetLife Stadium in 2014.

The Asbury Park Press reports that Finkelman had been seeking class action status for the suit that would have cost the NFL millions of dollars if successful . The State Supreme Court ruled, however, that the NFL did not violate New Jersey’s consumer fraud laws even though it only made 1% of the Super Bowl tickets available to the public, distributed via lottery.

At the time, New Jersey had a law requiring 95% of tickets available to the public and Finkelman argued that the NFL violated that law, resulting in him having to buy tickets on the secondary market for 2 1/2 times their face value. The court, though, agreed with the NFL who argued that the lottery system did not constitute a “public sale” and therefore the consumer fraud law did not apply. If Finkelman would have won it would not have been the end of it because it would have been bumped up to federal court; that will not happen now.

