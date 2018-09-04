New Jersey is full of psychopaths, new study suggests

The Reader’s Digest quotes a study that measured which states have the most psychopaths, and New Jersey was near the top .

It was conducted by a Southern Methodist University professor and considered five personality characteristics: extroversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, and openness to new experiences. He then correlated those traits to traits displayed by psychopaths, and, relying on previous studies, calculated a score for each state. New Jersey ranked third in the nation for number of potential psychopaths. The only states ahead of us are California and the number one state, Connecticut. West Virginia had the fewest.

By the way, New York tied for fourth, making the Northeast Corridor a dangerous place. Next time you feel like honking your horn at some jerk in traffic, remember, you might be dealing with a psychopath.

