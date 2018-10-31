New Jersey and Weird — Perfect Together

Had Mark and Mark from Weird NJ in studio today. Who knew just how strange NJ could be.

Spadea, Mark and Mark of Weird NJ

Mannequin families scaring the neighbors, moaning roads telling drivers to slow down, ghosts pushing cars and a man who sleeps with aliens. Oh boy. It was a wild ride this morning for sure.

You can get the full flavor of what's weird in your part of New Jersey HERE .

Also if you have a story that the guys should check out, go to the Weird NJ Facebook page or send them a letter. That's right, a paper letter with a stamp. Now that's weird.

