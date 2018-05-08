New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 8 (Afternoon)
A student found dead outside his residence hall on Monday is the second person to die on a Rutgers University campus in less than a week.
The body found in the back seat of a car belonging to Shanaya Coley — who had been missing for six months, and who was feared abducted — died in a homicide, officials say.
Senate President Stephen Sweeney said a joint hearing of the Senate education and labor committees will be held soon, looking into hidden-camera videos in which local teachers’ union officials describe how they would protect teachers accused of wrongdoing.
Cremation is projected to top burial as the final disposition of choice in New Jersey at some point over the next few years.