Rutgers student found dead outside dorm — 2nd death in a week

NEW BRUNSWICK — A student found dead outside his residence hall on Monday is the second person to die on a Rutgers University campus in less than a week.

Kyle Gotchel was discovered outside Hardenbergh Hall along College Avenue, according to Rutgers police. Authorities said the incident remained under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

"The university extends its sincerest condolences to Kyle’s family and friends," spokesman Neal Buccino said in a statement.

An email was sent to residents of informing them about Gotchel's death, according to the Daily Targum.

The Targum reported Gotchel was a sophomore at Rutgers Business School.

Gotchel is the second Rutgers student to pass away in a week. A graduate student, Akash S. Taneja, was found dead last Friday on the school’s Busch campus in Piscataway. His death is also not considered suspicious, according to Rutgers.

Taneja was enrolled at the Rutgers School of Graduate Studies, Department of Medicinal Chemistry.