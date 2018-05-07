Bound found in missing woman’s car had puncture, incision wounds

PATERSON — The body found in the back seat of a car belonging to Shanaya Coley — who had been missing for six months, and who was feared abducted — died in a homicide, officials say.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be puncture and incision wounds, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Additional tests will be conducted "in an effort to positively identify the decedent," Valdes said.

The body was found in the car belonging to Coley on Sunday morning. While police have not publicly confirmed that the body is Coley's, her father Willie told NorthJersey.com that police believe it to be so.

He'd previously said he had seen blood on the pavement near where she was believed to have been taken.

Neighbors have said Coley's car had been parked for months in the location where it was found.

The investigation by the Paterson Police Department and Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is ongoing. The prosecutor's office asked anyone with information about the matter to call the tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO, or the police at 973-321-1120.

