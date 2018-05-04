New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 4 (Morning)
Another New Jersey local teacher's union president was caught on video discussing how the union can protect teachers accused of wrongdoing — and it has resulted in the district suspending her from the job.
This district's school superintendent has been removed from his job after being arrested Monday in Holmdel on charges that he defecated on school property.
The Murphy administration projects that the cost of the recent contract settlement with the Communications Workers of America’s state workers will be around $149 million.