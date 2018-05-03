Kenilworth superintendent pooped on Holmdel track daily, cops say

KENILWORTH — This district's school superintendent has been removed from his job after being arrested Monday in Holmdel on charges that he defecated on school property.

"We learned of municipal court charges facing our current superintendent of schools in Holmdel. Given the nature of those charges, he asked for and was granted a paid leave of absence," the Kenilworth school district posted on its website.

Kenilworth schools superintendent Thomas Tramaglini, 42, a Matawan resident, was charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public after a Holmdel High School resource officer investigated reports of human feces being found daily on or around the track. After monitoring the track, Tramaglini was identified as the person responsible, police said.

According to the Kenilworth school district website, Tramaglini was appointed to the position in 2015. He worked in the Freehold Borough and Plumsted districts before coming to Kenilworth.

The district said in the message that per state law, unpaid leave is taken in the face of indictments or tenure charges.