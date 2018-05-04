New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 4 (Afternoon)
The state's largest teachers union will examine its own members' conduct after undercover videos published by a conservative group showed union officials in two districts discussing how they use questionable means to defend teachers accused of wrongdoing.
Police searching for a Carteret woman and her 5-year-old daughter who never made it to the Mercer County Airport on Thursday said they were located on Friday morning.
Over the years, the number of small turtles killed on a yearly basis along the Margate Causeway has been cut by about 50 percent.