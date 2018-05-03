MARGATE — Over the years, the number of small turtles killed on a yearly basis along the Margate Causeway has been cut by about 50 percent.

That drop off likely has a lot to do with a volunteer effort that's revisiting the area on Saturday with a goal to reduce the casualty count even further.

The Margate Terrapin Rescue Project is still looking for extra hands to help with their annual "installation day" on May 5, ahead of terrapin nesting season when the females actively search for a spot to lay their eggs.

About 80 percent of the road is lined on both sides with split tubing that, according to primary coordinator Kimberly Lull, has worked best to keep diamondback terrapins from walking into traffic.

Photo provided by Margate Terrapin Rescue Project

"The last section is the section before the Margate toll and that's the section we're going to be working on this Saturday," Lull said.

Lull said volunteers trench about 8 inches deep to install tubing, then backfill the holes — the turtles can't get under or over the tubing.

Volunteers are also needed to repair existing tubing and replace or repair wired fencing on the guardrails.

According to Lull, an average of 126 terrapins would be killed annually on the causeway several years ago. The average lately has been fewer than 60.

Individuals interested in assisting with Saturday's event can confirm their attendance on the project's Facebook page.

Traffic safety will be provided by Kline Construction. Volunteers are encouraged to wear long sleeves, pants and gloves. Kids 8 years and older are welcome as well.

