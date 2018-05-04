EWING — Police are searching for a Carteret woman and her 5-year-old daughter who never made it to the Mercer County Airport on Thursday.

Sawatha Ford, 47, left Union Township in Middlesex County around 3:43 a.m. to catch a flight but did not get on the plane, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey. She was last seen on Bear Tavern Road in Ewing which is the southwest boundary of the airport.

Carey said Ford was driving a white 2007 Acura MDX with NJ license plate VPE96W.

Police asked anyone with information about Ford to call Carteret Police Department at 732-541-4181 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3300.​