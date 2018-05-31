New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 31 (Afternoon)

Confusion over the wording of graduation requirements has a Central Jersey school district playing catchup on PARCC tests.

The majority of coastal towns in northern Ocean County will not see their busy summer season affected by beach construction.

A new survey finds most certified public accountants in New Jersey believe the spending plan put forth by Gov. Phil Murphy would be bad for the Garden State.

