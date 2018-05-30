Wildwood beach arrest video: Woman hits cop first

WARNING: The video above contains obscene language.

WILDWOOD — Police on Wednesday released bodycam video of a wild Memorial Day weekend arrest of a woman on a beach.

The police video comes days after a smartphone recording of the Saturday arrest showed an officer punching a woman in the face after officers discovered she had alcohol containers on the beach.

The video shows Emily Weinman, 20, of Philadelphia, arguing with the officers about the alcohol containers and then walking away from them after refusing to provide her last name.

One of the officers tells her: "You're about to get dropped."

As Weinman shouts for her boyfriend, she turns around and slams an officer in the chest, which police say caused his camera to turn off.

After the camera is turned back on, Weinman is heard screaming as officers try to handcuff.

Weinman shouts that she is being choked. Then she turns around and spits toward the officers. She also shouts obscenities at the officers the entire time.

In the video, the officer tells a superior that he hit Weinman after she had kicked him, although it's hard to see Weinman's legs in the video.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at/on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.

Police on Wednesday said the incident could have gone another direction.

"During the initial encounter, the officer can be heard stating that he was just going to have Ms. Weinman pour the alcohol out, without issuing any violations and then he terminates the recording," police in a written statement Wednesday.

"This matter is still under investigation, however, in an effort to insure transparency with the public we serve, it was imperative that this video be released as soon as feasibly possible," the statement said. "Upon the conclusion of the investigation in the coming days, and only after the final review by the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, the Wildwood Police Department will release the findings and outcome of the investigation."

New Jersey 101.5 requested copied of the video under the state's Open Public Records Act.

Weinman's attorney, Stephen Dicht, said Tuesday that there was no reason why police should have punched Weinman.

"I think it was outrageous. I think most reasonably thinking people would agree," he said. "There's an element out there that just wants to go along with the police no matter what they do."

Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. already has come out in support of the officers.

Troiano told NJ.com that Weinman "refused to comply" and police were doing their job. He said the city is taking an "aggressive stance" against underage drinking on the beach. He said police wrote hundreds of tickets over the weekend.

Regalbuto said the two officers were placed on administrative duty pending an investigation.

Police on Wednesday identified three officers involved in the incident as Class II special law enforcement patrolmen Thomas Cannon, John Hillman and Robert Jordan.

WARNING: The video below contains obscene language:

