Ocean County beach replenishment — the latest schedule

The majority of coastal towns in northern Ocean County will not see their busy summer season affected by beach construction.

That's a breath of fresh air for some area officials who as recently as a couple weeks ago feared that work to replenish the sand and better protect communities would interrupt tourists' plans and put a dent in their beach and parking revenue.

Foul weather and equipment issues over the winter, plus slow progress, pushed construction a few months back in spots.

According to the latest schedule posted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, work to pump sand onto the beaches is currently underway in Brick, and is estimated to last through early August.

Current estimates suggest only Toms River's beaches, Seaside Park and northern Mantoloking will see some type of construction before summer ends. Those communities each have an estimated start date in August.

The work in Brick, by Weeks Marine Inc., features a pair of hopper dredges that ship sand from a borrow site in the sea to the shoreline.

Work to replenish the beaches in Ortley Beach, Seaside Heights, Seaside Park and Berkeley Township will feature pipeline dredges that continuously pump sand from a borrow site onto the beach.

Estimated construction starts/finishes:

Brick — Began in April, estimated to last through early August

— Began in April, estimated to last through early August Toms River North — Mid-July through mid-September

— Mid-July through mid-September Toms River South (Ortley Beach) — Mid-august through October

— Mid-august through October Seaside Park — End of August through mid-October

— End of August through mid-October Mantoloking Northern Area — August through late September

— August through late September Bay Head — Mid/late September through December

— Mid/late September through December Berkeley — Mid-October through November

— Mid-October through November Seaside Heights — November through mid-December

— November through mid-December Lavallette — Late-September through mid-December

— Late-September through mid-December Point Pleasant Beach — Mid-December through mid-January, 2019

When construction is underway, beaches generally close in 1,000-foot sections.

"The construction occurs over a 24-hour period, nonstop," said Dave Rosenblatt, assistant commissioner for engineering and construction within the state Department of Environmental Protection. "Construction of the beach generally moves about 100 feet a day, so it's not a static closure."

