New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 3 (Afternoon)
Another New Jersey local teacher's union president was caught on video discussing how the union can protect teachers accused of wrongdoing.
This district's school superintendent has been removed from his job after being arrested Monday in Holmdel on charges that he defecated on school property.
As gas prices continue to climb in the Garden State and across the region, drivers are keeping a sharp eye out for cheaper fuel.
The Murphy administration projects that the cost of the recent contract settlement with the Communications Workers of America’s state workers will be around $149 million.