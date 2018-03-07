New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 7 (Afternoon)

While parts of central and southern New Jersey held on to rain throughout the morning , heavy snow accumulations will be the big weather story all afternoon.

A city police officer was injured after a homeless man's dogs attacked him Wednesday morning, police said.

New Jersey gets high marks for gun safety in a new ranking of states by San Francisco-based Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. The center released its "Annual Gun Law Scorecard," which grades and ranks each state on the strength of its gun laws.

The man who inadvertently took a $1,600 Uber ride from West Virginia to New Jersey had his fare paid by a Garden State business.