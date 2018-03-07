Homeless man’s dogs attack cop, who shoots in self-defense

LINDEN — A city police officer was injured after a homeless man's dogs attacked him Wednesday morning, police said.

Authorities say the officer was dispatched about 9 a.m. to Bedle Place and Worth Avenue, near Eighth Ward Park, to check on the man, who had set up a makeshift shelter in the cold.

The man's four dogs attacked the officer as he approached, police said, leading him to fire two shots in self defense.

One of the dogs was injured but was not killed, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital to treat a dog bite. The animals were taken by Newark ASPCA Humane Society for evaluation and treatment.

The man was not charged with a crime and provided with an assistance referral.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .

