Why this NJ company picked up drunk man’s $1,600 Uber fare

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The man who inadvertently took a $1,600 Uber ride from West Virginia to New Jersey had his fare paid by a Garden State business.

Gloucester County resident Kenny Bachman lost his appeal with Uber and agreed to pay the bill without a fuss, and even tipped the driver. He put up a GoFundMe page in order to raise the cash.

But township-based Eat Clean Bro has stepped in and paid the fare on behalf of its drivers, who depend on inebriated motorists staying off the road.

"Kenny Bachman, you are most definitely a bro, but we stand behind you not driving drunk, no matter how expensive your night turned out to be," the company wrote on its Facebook page. The company encouraged continued donations, which will be given to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Bachman told New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea that he had been at a West Virginia bar that was four blocks from his friend's house. He was planning to go back to that friend's house after a wild night, so Bachman said he was confused when he woke up just as the Uber crossed the border into New Jersey. The driver was following the directions to Bachman's home, which was saved on the Uber app.

Jamie Giovinazzo told New Jersey 101.5 that he thought Bachman's story was funny.

"I thought he did the right thing. He was in a very inebriated state of mind, he got the Uber, he didn't drive, nobody was hurt. He was hurt with a pretty big bill. I thought the kid probably learned his lesson."

The company delivers fresh prepared meals to its customers in most of New Jersey, the five boroughs and the Philadelphia area. Giovinazzo said he employs a number of drivers in their 20s and wanted to see the story be used as good example to other young adults about drunk driving.

Adam Hochron contributed to this report.