New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for June 4 (Afternoon)
Some Motor Vehicle Commission computers that went down over the weekend remained offline on Monday morning.
The investigation continues into what caused the death of a dog on a Delta Airlines flight bound for Newark Liberty International Airport.
Following a record-setting eight fatalities along the Jersey Shore in 2017 caused by dangerous rip currents, there's an aggressive campaign by the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium to hopefully keep the casualty count at zero this season.
An Army veteran battling PTSD has been missing since Friday morning, and his family is hoping the public can help get him home safe.
The Garden State might as well be called the Toxic Waste State. New Jersey has 114 Superfund sites — more than any other state in the nation.
Riders got stuck for an estimated 15 minutes on a high-rise ride at Six Flags Great Adventure on Sunday afternoon.