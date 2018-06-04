Great Adventure SkyScreamer gets stuck, with passengers up in the air

JACKSON — Riders got stuck for an estimated 15 minutes on a high-rise ride at Six Flags Great Adventure on Sunday afternoon.

The SkyScreamer ride — which lifts riders sitting in swing chairs attached to a circular gondola 242 feet, or 24 stories, into the air before plummeting toward the ground at 40 mph — got stuck with 32 passengers on board.

"One of the ride’s many safety sensors detected an error and engaged the ride’s emergency stop causing it to stop at a mid-point location," park spokeswoman Kaitlyn Pitts told New Jersey 101.5. "Our team returned the ride to its home position and guests safely exited the ride on the ground."

Story continues below video:

Video of the incident by parkgoer Tim Brady showed the red, white and blue gondola slowly being lowered to the its base with a park employee on the tower climbing down from above.

The ride is located in Six Flags' Adventure Alley with its thrill level rating at "max."

"The safety of our guests is our top priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening"

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: