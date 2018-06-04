Error knocks down MVC computers for days — some still out

TRENTON — Some Motor Vehicle Commission computers that went down over the weekend remained offline on Monday morning.

Techs worked all weekend to restore the state's IP, system which crashed because of a "system error," according to MVC spokeswoman Mairin Bellack. She said most systems were restored by Monday morning.

"However, the MVC system that processes payments is still being repaired," Balick said, adding that updates will be posted to their website.

A New Jersey 101.5 listener reported that her daughter was able to take and pass her driver's test on Monday morning at the Toms River office. However, the staff was waiting for the computers to come back online in order to process her new license.

Balick did not have information about the error or the affect of the weekend outage on other state offices.

A spokeswoman for the state Office of Information Technology has not yet returned a message.

Also on Monday, the MVC was set to cut a ribbon on a new, modernized South Plainfield office, after shutting the prior office last year.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ