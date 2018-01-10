New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 10 (Evening)
Rockaway Township Schools Superintendent Greg McGann, who was criticized for his handling of a bullying case that ended in the suicide of a girl, announced this week that he will step down at the end of his contract in July.
To help increase the amount of recycling in New Jersey, the state has become the first to provide an app, free of charge, to all residents who may access it through their smart devices and computers.
