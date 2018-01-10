Man trashed NJ church wearing just his underwear, police say

First Moravian Church in Riverside (Google Street View)

RIVERSIDE — A man is charged with vandalizing a 152-year-old South Jersey church wearing just his skivvies.

Riverside Police said Mark A. Araujo, 19, of Beverly was found Saturday afternoon in the First Moravian Church on Bridgeboro Street, by a member of the church who detained Araujo before police arrived. The church was closed to the public at the time.

Police said Araujo broke into the church and stripped down to his underwear. He damaged several stained glass windows, musical instruments, Christmas decorations, threw around some Bibles and sprayed a fire extinguisher inside, according to police.

Marijuana was also dumped on top of the church lectern, according to police.

Araujo was charged with burglary, desecration of venerated objects, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Riverside Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call them at 856-461-8820.

