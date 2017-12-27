New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for December 27 (Afternoon)
A teacher who said he was trying to break up a fight ended up in the middle of the action, and now four people are facing serious charges.
Atlantic City’s Republican mayor will be getting a longer commute after his term ends next month.
It’s no secret that many of New Jersey’s best and brightest 20-somethings decide to pursue a career outside the Garden State because they can’t afford to live here after graduating from college.
Out of 40 submissions, three finalists have been selected in the New Jersey Business & Industry Association’s Big Shot contest. One lucky business owner will win $15,000 and 48 hours of free consulting time.
Leave a Comment