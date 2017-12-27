North Bergen teacher kicked in the head breaking up fight — VIDEO

NORTH BERGEN — A teacher who said he was trying to break up a fight ended up in the middle of the action, and now four people are facing serious charges.

The teacher, who identified himself to ABC 7 Eyewitness News news as “Lou,” said he was going to his car earlier this month when he saw two girls from North Bergen High School fighting.

Lou said he was attacked from behind by a man police identified as 19-year-old Luis Flores, according to the story. Flores is not a student in the school or the district, the news report said.

The video shows the teacher being taken down and then being kicked in his head.

New Jersey law treats attacks on teachers as a special crime. A simple assault on teachers, like cops and certain other public employees, is treated as a more serious aggravated assault.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com