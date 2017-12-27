Contact Us
Make My Homepage

North Bergen teacher kicked in the head breaking up fight — VIDEO

By Adam Hochron December 27, 2017 11:46 AM

NORTH BERGEN — A teacher who said he was trying to break up a fight ended up in the middle of the action, and now four people are facing serious charges.

The teacher, who identified himself to ABC 7 Eyewitness News news as “Lou,” said he was going to his car earlier this month when he saw two girls from North Bergen High School fighting.

Lou said he was attacked from behind by a man police identified as 19-year-old Luis Flores, according to the story. Flores is not a student in the school or the district, the news report said.

The video shows the teacher being taken down and then being kicked in his head.

New Jersey law treats attacks on teachers as a special crime. A simple assault on teachers, like cops and certain other public employees, is treated as a more serious aggravated assault.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.

 

Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM