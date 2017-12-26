Contact Us
Make My Homepage

$15k going to one of these NJ business owners

By Dino Flammia December 26, 2017 9:18 PM

Who will get a big shot at bringing their business to the next level?

Out of 40 submissions, three finalists have been selected in the New Jersey Business & Industry Association’s Big Shot contest. One lucky business owner will win $15,000 and 48 hours of free consulting time.

Entrants had until Nov. 30 to upload a short video detailing why their business deserves the top prize. Now each finalist will create a second video, and an overall winner will be named in early January.

“We look forward to seeing more of their entrepreneurial spirit on the way to the grand prize,” said NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka in a news release announcing the finalists.

Check out the original video submissions from the three finalists.

1. Jersey Girls Food Tours

2. Kingsway Learning Center

3. ServPro

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

Filed Under: | Category: Money & Business | New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM