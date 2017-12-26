$15k going to one of these NJ business owners

Who will get a big shot at bringing their business to the next level?

Out of 40 submissions, three finalists have been selected in the New Jersey Business & Industry Association’s Big Shot contest. One lucky business owner will win $15,000 and 48 hours of free consulting time.

Entrants had until Nov. 30 to upload a short video detailing why their business deserves the top prize. Now each finalist will create a second video, and an overall winner will be named in early January.

“We look forward to seeing more of their entrepreneurial spirit on the way to the grand prize,” said NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka in a news release announcing the finalists.

Check out the original video submissions from the three finalists.

1. Jersey Girls Food Tours

2. Kingsway Learning Center

3. ServPro

