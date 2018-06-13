Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Awww ... summertime in New Jersey. It's a time for Jersey Fresh corn and tomatoes and day trips to the Jersey Shore. From Spring Lake's million-dollar homes to Wildwood's cutting-edge boardwalk games, the Jersey Shore has got something for everyone. And this year, there's even more to do!

With the help of New Jersey Monthly's Shore Guide 2018, we picked a brand new feature or two in each shore county that you may want to check out. From a beer tour in Ocean County to two new casino openings in Atlantic County, click on the podcast player above as we discuss with Ken Schlager, editor of New Jersey Monthly, all the new offerings at the shore this summer.

We don't know about you, but we're dying to indulge in the savory foods of David Burke's restaurant in Sea Bright or take a spin on the Wild Whizzer Coaster at Morey's Pies in Wildwood. What new attraction are you most looking forward to at the Jersey Shore this summer? Email us at forever39@nj1015.com.

And for those Jersey Shore lovers that just can't get enough, New Jersey Monthly now offers a free app that is continuously updated with Jersey Shore happenings. The Jersey Shore Beach Guide app can be downloaded here.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week's podcast when we discuss a new study that finds many of us have one friend we secretly hate, what fashions to avoid at a wedding, and how to stop overspending at the grocery store.



